Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) from a sell rating to a buy rating in a report released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $244.00 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Okta, Inc. is a provider of identity for the enterprise. The Company’s product consists of Okta information technology Products and Okta for Developers. Okta IT Products include Single Sign-On, Mobility Management, Adaptive Multi-Factor Authentication, Lifecycle Management and Universal Directory. Okta for Developers include Complete Authentication, User Management, Application Programming Interface Access Management and Developer Tools. Okta, Inc. is based in SAN FRANCISCO, United States. “

Get Okta alerts:

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Okta from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Mizuho decreased their price target on Okta from $305.00 to $250.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on Okta from $265.00 to $230.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a buy rating and issued a $320.00 price target on shares of Okta in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Okta from $293.00 to $270.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $283.25.

Okta stock opened at $223.66 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 3.15 and a quick ratio of 3.15. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $242.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $242.89. Okta has a 52-week low of $196.78 and a 52-week high of $294.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.59 billion, a P/E ratio of -47.79 and a beta of 1.02.

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, December 1st. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.17. Okta had a negative return on equity of 20.05% and a negative net margin of 59.29%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.38) EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Okta will post -5.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, General Counsel Jonathan T. Runyan sold 18,392 shares of Okta stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.00, for a total value of $4,781,920.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Todd Mckinnon sold 4,698 shares of Okta stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $252.65, for a total value of $1,186,949.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 80,776 shares of company stock worth $20,538,809. 9.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Okta by 13.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,586,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,079,738,000 after purchasing an additional 1,514,962 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Okta by 37.7% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 11,239,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,749,963,000 after purchasing an additional 3,076,901 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC increased its position in shares of Okta by 334.5% during the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 4,284,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,016,861,000 after purchasing an additional 3,298,332 shares during the last quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Okta by 41.7% during the 3rd quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 2,748,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $652,338,000 after purchasing an additional 808,325 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors boosted its stake in shares of Okta by 2,405.2% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 2,687,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $637,767,000 after acquiring an additional 2,579,882 shares during the period. 71.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Okta

Okta, Inc engages in the provision of identity management platform for the enterprise. It operates through United States and International geographical segments. The firm’s products include single sign-on, multi factor authentication, API access management, authentication, user management, and lifecycle management.

Featured Article: What is a Roth IRA?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Okta (OKTA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Okta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Okta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.