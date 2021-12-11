Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) Issues Q4 2022 Earnings Guidance

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) issued an update on its fourth quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $-0.250-$-0.240 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $-0.280. The company issued revenue guidance of $358 million-$360 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $354.79 million.Okta also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $-0.530-$-0.520 EPS.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on Okta from $265.00 to $230.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Okta from $270.00 to $250.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Truist Securities raised their price target on Okta from $260.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Piper Sandler upgraded Okta from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and raised their price target for the company from $250.00 to $270.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Okta from $293.00 to $270.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $283.25.

Shares of OKTA opened at $223.66 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $34.79 billion, a PE ratio of -47.79 and a beta of 1.02. Okta has a 12 month low of $196.78 and a 12 month high of $294.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $242.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $242.75. The company has a current ratio of 2.89, a quick ratio of 2.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 1st. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by $0.17. Okta had a negative return on equity of 14.80% and a negative net margin of 59.29%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.38) EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Okta will post -4.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Okta news, CEO Todd Mckinnon sold 4,698 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $252.65, for a total transaction of $1,186,949.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Christopher K. Kramer sold 3,333 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $252.61, for a total value of $841,949.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 80,776 shares of company stock worth $20,538,809 over the last three months. 9.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Okta, Inc engages in the provision of identity management platform for the enterprise. It operates through United States and International geographical segments. The firm’s products include single sign-on, multi factor authentication, API access management, authentication, user management, and lifecycle management.

