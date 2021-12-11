Oikos Reaches Market Cap of $1.04 Million (OKS)

Oikos (CURRENCY:OKS) traded down 4.3% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on December 11th. Oikos has a market capitalization of $1.04 million and approximately $7,909.00 worth of Oikos was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Oikos has traded down 23.2% against the U.S. dollar. One Oikos coin can now be bought for $0.0055 or 0.00000011 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here's how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Oikos Coin Profile

Oikos’ launch date was April 18th, 2020. Oikos’ total supply is 197,745,248 coins and its circulating supply is 187,610,538 coins. Oikos’ official website is oikos.cash . Oikos’ official Twitter account is @oikos-cash and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Oikos is https://reddit.com/r/OikosCash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Oikos’ official message board is medium.com/@oikoscash

According to CryptoCompare, “Oikos is a Tron based synthetic asset platform that provides on-chain exposure to fiat currencies, commodities, stocks, and indices. Synthetic assets (Synths) are backed by Oikos Network Tokens (OKS) locked into a smart contract as collateral. Synths track the prices of various assets, allowing crypto-native and unbanked users to trade P2C (peer-to-contract) on Oikos Exchange without liquidity limitations. “

Oikos Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Oikos directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Oikos should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Oikos using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

