Odonate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODT) Major Shareholder Ecor1 Capital, Llc Sells 156,669 Shares

Odonate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODT) major shareholder Ecor1 Capital, Llc sold 156,669 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.82, for a total transaction of $285,137.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Ecor1 Capital, Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Odonate Therapeutics alerts:

On Wednesday, December 1st, Ecor1 Capital, Llc bought 185,941 shares of Odonate Therapeutics stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $1.66 per share, with a total value of $308,662.06.

Shares of Odonate Therapeutics stock traded down $0.23 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $1.52. The stock had a trading volume of 6,016,457 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,898,371. The firm has a market capitalization of $58.50 million, a PE ratio of -0.64 and a beta of 0.51. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $2.61 and its 200 day moving average is $3.14. Odonate Therapeutics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1.46 and a twelve month high of $7.10.

Odonate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ODT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.37) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.33). On average, analysts forecast that Odonate Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.43 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. EcoR1 Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Odonate Therapeutics by 348.4% in the 3rd quarter. EcoR1 Capital LLC now owns 3,727,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,846,000 after acquiring an additional 2,896,061 shares during the period. Ikarian Capital LLC increased its holdings in Odonate Therapeutics by 48.6% in the 2nd quarter. Ikarian Capital LLC now owns 1,986,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,933,000 after purchasing an additional 650,000 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Odonate Therapeutics by 945.1% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,198,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,181,000 after purchasing an additional 1,083,562 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Odonate Therapeutics by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 968,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,381,000 after purchasing an additional 10,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Odonate Therapeutics by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 731,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,128,000 after purchasing an additional 21,877 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.04% of the company’s stock.

About Odonate Therapeutics

Odonate Therapeutics, Inc is a pharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of therapeutics that improves and extends the lives of patients with cancer. It focuses on the development of tesetaxel, a novel chemotherapy agent that belongs to a class of drugs known as taxanes, which are used in the treatment of cancer.

Recommended Story: Treasury Bonds

Receive News & Ratings for Odonate Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Odonate Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.