Ocwen Financial (NYSE:OCN) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ocwen Financial (NYSE:OCN) from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report report published on Friday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $42.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Ocwen Financial Corporation is a financial services holding company engaged in asset acquisition and resolution, residential finance, commercial finance, investment management and hotel operations. The Company primarily specializes in the aquisition and resolution of non-performing or underperforming loans. “

Separately, B. Riley increased their price objective on shares of Ocwen Financial from $50.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday.

Shares of OCN stock opened at $38.28 on Friday. Ocwen Financial has a 1 year low of $22.34 and a 1 year high of $39.28. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $32.50 and its 200-day moving average is $30.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $352.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.14 and a beta of 1.89. The company has a current ratio of 16.55, a quick ratio of 16.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.25.

Ocwen Financial (NYSE:OCN) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, November 7th. The financial services provider reported $2.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $1.24. Ocwen Financial had a net margin of 1.27% and a return on equity of 5.16%. The company had revenue of $283.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $270.75 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($1.09) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Ocwen Financial will post 4.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Ocwen Financial by 52.9% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 887 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 307 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in Ocwen Financial by 140.2% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 932 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 544 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Ocwen Financial by 5.1% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 38,535 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,084,000 after purchasing an additional 1,855 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Ocwen Financial by 12.2% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 29,310 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $824,000 after purchasing an additional 3,192 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in Ocwen Financial by 107.4% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 8,869 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $275,000 after purchasing an additional 4,593 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.34% of the company’s stock.

Ocwen Financial Corp. is a financial services holding company, which through its subsidiaries engages in the servicing and origination of mortgage loans. It operates through the following business segments: Servicing, Lending, and Corporate Items and Other. The Servicing segment engages in residential servicing business, which offers residential and commercial mortgage loan servicing, special servicing and asset management services.

