Oatly Group AB (NASDAQ:OTLY) Receives 20.31 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of Oatly Group AB (NASDAQ:OTLY) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the twenty-one ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is 19.43.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Bank of America downgraded Oatly Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $32.00 to $11.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Cowen cut their price objective on Oatly Group from $26.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Guggenheim increased their price objective on Oatly Group from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Oatly Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $21.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, October 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Truist Securities cut their price target on Oatly Group from $25.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 16th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of OTLY. Alliancebernstein L.P. bought a new position in Oatly Group in the second quarter valued at about $54,799,000. Sander Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Oatly Group in the second quarter valued at about $49,000. Calamos Advisors LLC bought a new position in Oatly Group in the second quarter valued at about $455,000. Rathbone Brothers plc bought a new position in Oatly Group in the second quarter valued at about $212,000. Finally, Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA bought a new position in Oatly Group in the second quarter valued at about $71,000. Institutional investors own 19.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of OTLY traded down 0.13 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting 8.50. 2,791,244 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,852,878. Oatly Group has a 52 week low of 7.55 and a 52 week high of 29.00. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of 11.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of 17.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 5.04 and a quick ratio of 4.62.

Oatly Group (NASDAQ:OTLY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The company reported -0.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of -0.10 by 0.03. The company had revenue of 171.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of 185.98 million. Oatly Group had a negative return on equity of 20.29% and a negative net margin of 29.03%. The business’s revenue was up 49.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Oatly Group will post -0.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Oatly Group Company Profile

Oatly Group AB, an oatmilk company, provides a range of plant-based dairy products made from oats in Sweden. It offers Barista edition oatmilk, oatgurts, and frozen desserts and novelties; ready-to-go drinks, such as cold brew latte, mocha latte, matcha latte, and mini oatmilk in original and chocolate flavors; and cooking products, including cooking creams, crÃ¨me fraiche products, whipping creams, vanilla custards, and spreads in a variety of flavors.

