Oaktree Specialty Lending (NASDAQ:OCSL) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Oaktree Specialty Lending (NASDAQ:OCSL) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Oaktree Specialty Lending Corporation is a specialty finance company. It provides customized, one-stop credit solutions to companies with limited access to public or syndicated capital markets. The company generates current income and capital appreciation by providing companies with flexible and innovative financing solutions including first and second lien loans, unsecured and mezzanine loans and preferred equity. Oaktree Specialty Lending Corporation, formerly known as Fifth Street Finance Corp., is based in CA, United States. “

Separately, JMP Securities raised their price objective on shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending from $8.00 to $8.50 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.88.

Oaktree Specialty Lending stock opened at $7.50 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $7.37 and a 200-day moving average of $7.10. The firm has a market cap of $1.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.93, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.40. Oaktree Specialty Lending has a 1-year low of $5.44 and a 1-year high of $7.62.

Oaktree Specialty Lending (NASDAQ:OCSL) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The credit services provider reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.01. Oaktree Specialty Lending had a net margin of 113.31% and a return on equity of 8.51%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.17 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Oaktree Specialty Lending will post 0.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Oaktree Specialty Lending news, major shareholder Leonard M. Tannenbaum sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.50, for a total transaction of $37,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Leonard M. Tannenbaum sold 4,214,368 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.10, for a total transaction of $29,922,012.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 4,384,971 shares of company stock valued at $31,201,669 over the last 90 days. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in OCSL. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC increased its position in shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending by 241.7% during the third quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 4,100 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 2,900 shares in the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending by 56.1% during the third quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,174 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending during the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc bought a new stake in shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending during the third quarter valued at approximately $71,000. 68.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Oaktree Specialty Lending

Oaktree Specialty Lending Corp. operates as an alternative asset manager that provides financing solutions to private, small and mid-sized growing businesses. While fostering growth is our primary mission, a singular purpose drives all of our pursuits partnering for success.

