Oaktree Specialty Lending Co. (NASDAQ:OCSL) Shares Bought by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending Co. (NASDAQ:OCSL) by 12.1% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 42,036 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,552 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Oaktree Specialty Lending were worth $282,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in OCSL. Tradition Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Oaktree Specialty Lending during the 2nd quarter worth about $40,000. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC acquired a new stake in Oaktree Specialty Lending during the 2nd quarter worth about $86,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Oaktree Specialty Lending during the 1st quarter worth about $94,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its position in Oaktree Specialty Lending by 31.6% during the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 14,577 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 3,500 shares during the period. Finally, Cipher Capital LP acquired a new stake in Oaktree Specialty Lending during the 2nd quarter worth about $99,000. 68.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Oaktree Specialty Lending alerts:

OCSL has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. JMP Securities increased their target price on shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending from $8.00 to $8.50 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.25 target price on the stock in a research note on Saturday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Oaktree Specialty Lending presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $7.88.

Shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending stock opened at $7.50 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.35 billion, a PE ratio of 4.93, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.40. Oaktree Specialty Lending Co. has a twelve month low of $5.44 and a twelve month high of $7.62. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $7.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Oaktree Specialty Lending (NASDAQ:OCSL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The credit services provider reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.01. Oaktree Specialty Lending had a net margin of 113.31% and a return on equity of 8.51%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.17 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Oaktree Specialty Lending Co. will post 0.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be paid a $0.155 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. This is a positive change from Oaktree Specialty Lending’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.27%. Oaktree Specialty Lending’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.16%.

In other Oaktree Specialty Lending news, major shareholder Leonard M. Tannenbaum sold 48,173 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.50, for a total value of $361,297.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Leonard M. Tannenbaum sold 4,214,368 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.10, for a total transaction of $29,922,012.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 4,384,971 shares of company stock worth $31,201,669 over the last ninety days. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Oaktree Specialty Lending

Oaktree Specialty Lending Corp. operates as an alternative asset manager that provides financing solutions to private, small and mid-sized growing businesses. While fostering growth is our primary mission, a singular purpose drives all of our pursuits partnering for success.

Further Reading: How to start trading in the forex market?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OCSL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Oaktree Specialty Lending Co. (NASDAQ:OCSL).

Receive News & Ratings for Oaktree Specialty Lending Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oaktree Specialty Lending and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.