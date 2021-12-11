NWF Group (LON:NWF) Share Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $209.54

NWF Group plc (LON:NWF) shares crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 209.54 ($2.78) and traded as low as GBX 208.82 ($2.77). NWF Group shares last traded at GBX 210 ($2.78), with a volume of 27,103 shares traded.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 205.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 209.51. The company has a market capitalization of £104.97 million and a P/E ratio of 13.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 59.33, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.82.

About NWF Group (LON:NWF)

NWF Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the sale and distribution of fuel oils in the United Kingdom. It operates through Fuels, Food, and Feeds segments. The Fuels segment sells and distributes domestic heating, industrial, and road fuels. This segment operates through a network of 19 depots.

