NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) Stock Position Raised by Bingham Osborn & Scarborough LLC

Bingham Osborn & Scarborough LLC lifted its stake in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) by 353.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,885 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,249 shares during the quarter. Bingham Osborn & Scarborough LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $598,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC boosted its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 319.6% during the 3rd quarter. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC now owns 30,472 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $6,313,000 after acquiring an additional 23,209 shares in the last quarter. Sage Capital Advisors llc lifted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 4.5% in the third quarter. Sage Capital Advisors llc now owns 15,510 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $3,213,000 after purchasing an additional 663 shares in the last quarter. Panview Asian Equity Master Fund lifted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 98.0% in the third quarter. Panview Asian Equity Master Fund now owns 32,356 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $6,703,000 after purchasing an additional 16,017 shares in the last quarter. Karp Capital Management Corp lifted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 319.3% in the third quarter. Karp Capital Management Corp now owns 4,398 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $911,000 after purchasing an additional 3,349 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Connolly Sarah T. lifted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 294.9% in the third quarter. Connolly Sarah T. now owns 8,454 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $1,752,000 after purchasing an additional 6,313 shares in the last quarter. 19.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:NVDA opened at $301.98 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $754.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 93.06, a P/E/G ratio of 4.40 and a beta of 1.37. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $272.73 and its 200-day moving average is $224.77. NVIDIA Co. has a 52-week low of $115.67 and a 52-week high of $346.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 6.53 and a current ratio of 7.14.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.06. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 41.79% and a net margin of 33.81%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.60 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that NVIDIA Co. will post 3.62 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd will be given a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.05%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 1st. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 4.93%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on NVIDIA from $245.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their target price on NVIDIA from $250.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on NVIDIA from $185.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Mizuho increased their target price on NVIDIA from $235.00 to $335.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $400.00 price objective (up from $230.00) on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $329.07.

In related news, CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 440,000 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $326.16, for a total transaction of $143,510,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 58,000 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $342.58, for a total value of $19,869,640.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 518,000 shares of company stock worth $168,733,340. 4.47% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About NVIDIA

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the following segments: Graphics Processing Unit (GPU), Tegra Processor, and All Other. The GPU segment comprises of product brands, which aims specialized markets including GeForce for gamers; Quadro for designers; Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers; and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

