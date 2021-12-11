Nova Measuring Instruments Ltd. (NASDAQ:NVMI) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Nova Measuring Instruments Ltd. (NASDAQ:NVMI) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $125.13.

NVMI has been the topic of several analyst reports. Benchmark upped their target price on shares of Nova Measuring Instruments from $136.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Nova Measuring Instruments from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 17th. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of Nova Measuring Instruments from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Nova Measuring Instruments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $142.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Nova Measuring Instruments from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 17th.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its holdings in Nova Measuring Instruments by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 90,572 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $9,319,000 after acquiring an additional 1,464 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new stake in Nova Measuring Instruments during the 2nd quarter worth about $673,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Nova Measuring Instruments during the 2nd quarter valued at about $554,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Nova Measuring Instruments during the 1st quarter valued at about $394,000. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in Nova Measuring Instruments during the 2nd quarter valued at about $626,000. 68.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Nova Measuring Instruments stock traded up $2.03 on Monday, hitting $131.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 125,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 236,366. The firm has a market cap of $3.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $117.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $105.86. Nova Measuring Instruments has a one year low of $67.32 and a one year high of $141.68.

Nova Measuring Instruments (NASDAQ:NVMI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The semiconductor company reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $112.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $102.81 million. Nova Measuring Instruments had a net margin of 22.79% and a return on equity of 22.05%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 62.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.52 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Nova Measuring Instruments will post 3.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Nova Measuring Instruments Company Profile

Nova Ltd. engages in the provision of metrology solutions for the semiconductor manufacturing industry. Its products and services include dimensional metrology, in-line materials metrology for semiconductor manufacturing, and software modeling. The company was founded by Giora Dishon and Moshe Finarov in May 1993 and is headquartered in Rehovot, Israel.

