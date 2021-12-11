North American Construction Group Ltd. (NYSE:NOA) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

North American Construction Group Ltd. (NYSE:NOA) (TSE:NOA) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the ten research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $26.07.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Pi Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a C$26.00 price target on shares of North American Construction Group in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Maxim Group lifted their price target on shares of North American Construction Group from C$25.00 to C$27.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on shares of North American Construction Group from C$25.00 to C$28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of North American Construction Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, TD Securities upgraded shares of North American Construction Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $23.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Thursday.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Acuitas Investments LLC increased its holdings in North American Construction Group by 1,308.7% in the second quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC now owns 3,366,104 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $222,000 after buying an additional 3,127,147 shares in the last quarter. Cannell Capital LLC increased its holdings in North American Construction Group by 5.0% in the second quarter. Cannell Capital LLC now owns 2,651,822 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $40,255,000 after buying an additional 126,825 shares in the last quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. increased its holdings in North American Construction Group by 23.5% in the third quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. now owns 897,923 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $13,217,000 after buying an additional 170,887 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its holdings in North American Construction Group by 65.4% in the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 835,373 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $12,148,000 after buying an additional 330,417 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fiera Capital Corp increased its holdings in North American Construction Group by 8.7% in the second quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 738,330 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,615,000 after buying an additional 59,158 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 43.92% of the company’s stock.

NYSE NOA traded down $0.18 on Monday, hitting $14.40. The stock had a trading volume of 25,593 shares, compared to its average volume of 35,709. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $15.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.68. North American Construction Group has a 52-week low of $8.95 and a 52-week high of $17.79. The stock has a market cap of $432 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.34 and a beta of 1.51.

North American Construction Group (NYSE:NOA) (TSE:NOA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The oil and gas company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.12. North American Construction Group had a net margin of 7.51% and a return on equity of 20.60%. The business had revenue of $131.81 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $129.20 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.20 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that North American Construction Group will post 1.41 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be given a dividend of $0.031 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 29th. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.86%. North American Construction Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.21%.

North American Construction Group Company Profile

North American Construction Group Ltd. engages in providing mining and heavy construction services. It offers their services to customers in the resource development and industrial construction sectors, primarily within Western Canada. The company focuses on supporting the construction and operation of surface mines, in the oil sands.

