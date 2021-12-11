Nord/LB Analysts Give Volkswagen (ETR:VOW3) a €240.00 Price Target

Nord/LB set a €240.00 ($269.66) price objective on Volkswagen (ETR:VOW3) in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada set a €310.00 ($348.31) price objective on shares of Volkswagen in a report on Friday, December 3rd. UBS Group set a €300.00 ($337.08) price target on shares of Volkswagen in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €270.00 ($303.37) price target on shares of Volkswagen in a report on Monday, November 1st. Warburg Research set a €265.00 ($297.75) price objective on shares of Volkswagen in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a €237.00 ($266.29) price objective on shares of Volkswagen in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of €257.07 ($288.84).

Shares of VOW3 stock opened at €180.34 ($202.63) on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $37.19 billion and a P/E ratio of 5.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 145.32, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.80. Volkswagen has a 1-year low of €139.64 ($156.90) and a 1-year high of €252.20 ($283.37). The firm has a fifty day moving average of €187.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of €201.53.

Volkswagen AG manufactures and sells automobiles primarily in Europe, North America, South America, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates in four segments: Passenger Cars and Light Commercial Vehicles, Commercial Vehicles, Power Engineering, and Financial Services. The Passenger Cars and Light Commercial Vehicles segment develops vehicles and engines, and light commercial vehicles; and produces and sells passenger cars and related parts.

