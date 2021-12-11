Nomad Royalty (TSE:NSR) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $0.07

Nomad Royalty Company Ltd. (TSE:NSR)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$0.07 and last traded at C$9.73, with a volume of 67776 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$9.81.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on NSR. Scotiabank lowered their target price on shares of Nomad Royalty from C$18.50 to C$14.50 in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Nomad Royalty from C$16.50 to C$17.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on shares of Nomad Royalty from C$17.00 to C$18.00 in a research report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Nomad Royalty from C$16.00 to C$17.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, CIBC lifted their target price on shares of Nomad Royalty from C$12.00 to C$12.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday.

The company has a market capitalization of C$530.31 million and a P/E ratio of 41.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.25, a current ratio of 2.28 and a quick ratio of 2.04. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$9.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$8.42.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. Nomad Royalty’s dividend payout ratio is 71.01%.

About Nomad Royalty

Nomad Royalty Company Ltd. operates as a gold and silver royalty company that purchases rights to the gold or silver produced from a mine. It owns a portfolio of 10 royalty, stream, and gold loan assets. The company is based in Montreal, Canada.

