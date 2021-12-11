Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Sells 640 Shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBGI)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lessened its stake in Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBGI) by 17.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,950 shares of the company’s stock after selling 640 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Sinclair Broadcast Group were worth $93,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SBGI. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its stake in Sinclair Broadcast Group by 0.9% in the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 40,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,341,000 after acquiring an additional 357 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC grew its stake in Sinclair Broadcast Group by 2.7% in the second quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 13,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $459,000 after acquiring an additional 359 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its stake in Sinclair Broadcast Group by 2.3% in the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 23,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $776,000 after acquiring an additional 531 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in Sinclair Broadcast Group by 3.6% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 25,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $842,000 after acquiring an additional 880 shares during the period. Finally, Commerce Bank grew its stake in Sinclair Broadcast Group by 0.5% in the second quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 204,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,777,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.55% of the company’s stock.

SBGI stock opened at $25.43 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.04 and a beta of 1.42. The business has a 50-day moving average of $26.68 and a 200-day moving average of $29.20. Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $22.44 and a fifty-two week high of $39.60.

Sinclair Broadcast Group (NASDAQ:SBGI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.86) by $1.11. The firm had revenue of $1.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.58 billion. Sinclair Broadcast Group had a negative return on equity of 16.74% and a net margin of 2.30%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.13 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc. will post -3.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.15%. Sinclair Broadcast Group’s dividend payout ratio is 41.03%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Sinclair Broadcast Group from $34.00 to $31.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised Sinclair Broadcast Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th.

Sinclair Broadcast Group Profile

Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc is a media company, which engages in the provision of local sports and news. It operates through the following segments: Broadcast, Local Sports, and Others. The Broadcast segment consists of television stations which offers programming and operating services, and sales and other non-programming operating services.

