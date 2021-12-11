Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Sells 1,400 Shares of Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (NASDAQ:BBBY)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC cut its position in Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (NASDAQ:BBBY) by 21.7% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 5,050 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 1,400 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Bed Bath & Beyond were worth $87,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond by 973.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,023,868 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $233,824,000 after acquiring an additional 6,369,395 shares during the period. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd lifted its position in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond by 77.6% during the 2nd quarter. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd now owns 4,392,809 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $146,237,000 after acquiring an additional 1,919,822 shares during the period. Ardevora Asset Management LLP lifted its position in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Ardevora Asset Management LLP now owns 2,193,700 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $37,896,000 after acquiring an additional 101,900 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond during the 2nd quarter valued at $63,154,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond by 9.7% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 753,598 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $25,088,000 after acquiring an additional 66,740 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.70% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Gustavo Arnal purchased 2,500 shares of Bed Bath & Beyond stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $21.40 per share, for a total transaction of $53,500.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director John E. Fleming bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 4th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $19.28 per share, for a total transaction of $192,800.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders acquired 17,500 shares of company stock valued at $344,900. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BBBY opened at $17.71 on Friday. Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. has a 12-month low of $13.38 and a 12-month high of $53.90. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The stock has a market cap of $1.79 billion, a PE ratio of -10.24, a PEG ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 1.74.

Bed Bath & Beyond (NASDAQ:BBBY) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, September 30th. The retailer reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by ($0.48). Bed Bath & Beyond had a positive return on equity of 5.61% and a negative net margin of 2.08%. The firm had revenue of $1.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.06 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.50 EPS. Bed Bath & Beyond’s revenue for the quarter was down 26.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. will post 0.84 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Bed Bath & Beyond from $33.00 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Bank of America assumed coverage on Bed Bath & Beyond in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $14.00 target price for the company. TheStreet downgraded Bed Bath & Beyond from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price target on Bed Bath & Beyond from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut Bed Bath & Beyond from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $18.00 to $12.00 in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.33.

Bed Bath & Beyond, Inc engages in the operation of retail stores and retails domestics merchandise and home furnishings. Its products include domestic merchandise and home furnishings such as bed linens and related items, bath items, kitchen textiles kitchen and tabletop items, fine tabletop, basic house wares, general home furnishings, and consumables.

