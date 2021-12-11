Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Reduces Position in Tilly’s, Inc. (NYSE:TLYS)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of Tilly’s, Inc. (NYSE:TLYS) by 82.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,700 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 21,500 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Tilly’s were worth $66,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in TLYS. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tilly’s during the first quarter valued at $449,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. purchased a new stake in Tilly’s in the second quarter valued at $605,000. Acuitas Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Tilly’s by 544.6% in the second quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC now owns 4,871,171 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $7,196,000 after purchasing an additional 4,115,523 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Tilly’s in the second quarter valued at $87,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its holdings in Tilly’s by 17.3% in the second quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 105,760 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,690,000 after purchasing an additional 15,598 shares during the last quarter. 61.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TLYS opened at $15.62 on Friday. Tilly’s, Inc. has a twelve month low of $7.85 and a twelve month high of $17.80. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $15.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.15. The company has a market cap of $483.55 million, a PE ratio of 7.93 and a beta of 2.03.

Tilly’s (NYSE:TLYS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 2nd. The specialty retailer reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.33. Tilly’s had a net margin of 8.15% and a return on equity of 36.17%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.07 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Tilly’s, Inc. will post 1.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 7th will be issued a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 6th.

In related news, CFO Michael Henry sold 33,505 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.91, for a total transaction of $533,064.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Bernard Zeichner sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total transaction of $80,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 74,161 shares of company stock valued at $1,170,886 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 28.16% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Tilly’s from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. B. Riley increased their target price on shares of Tilly’s from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, Pivotal Research increased their target price on shares of Tilly’s from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st.

Tilly’s, Inc engages in the retail of casual apparel, footwear, and accessories. Its stores are located in retail centers, including malls, lifestyle centers, power centers, community centers, outlet centers, and street-front locations. The company was founded by Hezy Shaked and Tilly Levine in 1982 and is headquartered in Irvine, CA.

