Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 3,300 Golden Nugget Online Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:GNOG)

Posted by on Dec 11th, 2021

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Golden Nugget Online Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:GNOG) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 3,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $57,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of GNOG. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. purchased a new position in Golden Nugget Online Gaming during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. purchased a new position in Golden Nugget Online Gaming during the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. Legal & General Group Plc purchased a new position in Golden Nugget Online Gaming during the 2nd quarter worth $59,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Golden Nugget Online Gaming by 180.2% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 3,043 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in Golden Nugget Online Gaming by 175.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 3,226 shares during the last quarter. 21.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GNOG opened at $11.04 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $15.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.56. Golden Nugget Online Gaming, Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.94 and a 1 year high of $27.18.

About Golden Nugget Online Gaming

Golden Nugget Online Gaming, Inc operates as an online gaming and digital sports entertainment company. It offers patrons to play their favorite casino games and bet on live-action sports events in New Jersey and Michigan. The company is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

