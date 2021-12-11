Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 3,300 Golden Nugget Online Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:GNOG)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Golden Nugget Online Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:GNOG) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 3,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $57,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of GNOG. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. purchased a new position in Golden Nugget Online Gaming during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. purchased a new position in Golden Nugget Online Gaming during the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. Legal & General Group Plc purchased a new position in Golden Nugget Online Gaming during the 2nd quarter worth $59,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Golden Nugget Online Gaming by 180.2% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 3,043 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in Golden Nugget Online Gaming by 175.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 3,226 shares during the last quarter. 21.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GNOG opened at $11.04 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $15.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.56. Golden Nugget Online Gaming, Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.94 and a 1 year high of $27.18.

Golden Nugget Online Gaming, Inc operates as an online gaming and digital sports entertainment company. It offers patrons to play their favorite casino games and bet on live-action sports events in New Jersey and Michigan. The company is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

