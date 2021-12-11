Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Lowers Position in The Pennant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNTG)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of The Pennant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNTG) by 35.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,200 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,200 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in The Pennant Group were worth $62,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PNTG. Tygh Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in The Pennant Group during the second quarter valued at $8,029,000. Wasatch Advisors Inc. lifted its position in The Pennant Group by 4.4% during the second quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 3,899,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,509,000 after purchasing an additional 162,836 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in The Pennant Group by 140.9% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 202,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,294,000 after purchasing an additional 118,705 shares in the last quarter. Integral Health Asset Management LLC lifted its position in The Pennant Group by 125.0% during the second quarter. Integral Health Asset Management LLC now owns 180,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,362,000 after purchasing an additional 100,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in The Pennant Group by 7.5% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 839,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,335,000 after purchasing an additional 58,317 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.16% of the company’s stock.

Get The Pennant Group alerts:

Shares of PNTG stock opened at $20.48 on Friday. The Pennant Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $19.01 and a 12-month high of $69.56. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $23.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $583.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.62 and a beta of 2.44.

The Pennant Group (NASDAQ:PNTG) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06. The Pennant Group had a return on equity of 12.90% and a net margin of 2.03%. The firm had revenue of $111.92 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $111.06 million. As a group, research analysts predict that The Pennant Group, Inc. will post 0.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on PNTG shares. Zacks Investment Research cut The Pennant Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on The Pennant Group in a report on Monday, September 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $37.00 price target on the stock. Truist Securities decreased their price target on The Pennant Group from $35.00 to $28.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on The Pennant Group from $44.00 to $37.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Truist decreased their price target on The Pennant Group from $35.00 to $28.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, The Pennant Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $43.33.

The Pennant Group Profile

The Pennant Group, Inc provides healthcare services in Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Iowa, Montana, Nevada, Oklahoma, Oregon, Texas, Utah, Washington, Wisconsin, and Wyoming. It operates in two segments, Home Health and Hospice Services, and Senior Living Services. The company offers home health services, including clinical services, such as nursing, speech, occupational and physical therapy, medical social work, and home health aide services; and hospice services comprising clinical care, education, and counseling services for the physical, spiritual, and psychosocial needs of terminally ill patients and their families.

Further Reading: What is systematic risk?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PNTG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Pennant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNTG).

Receive News & Ratings for The Pennant Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Pennant Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.