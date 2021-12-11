NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) Given New $98.00 Price Target at BMO Capital Markets

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) had its target price upped by BMO Capital Markets from $89.00 to $98.00 in a research note released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. BMO Capital Markets currently has an outperform rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

NEE has been the topic of several other reports. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a buy rating on shares of NextEra Energy in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on NextEra Energy from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $87.75.

NYSE:NEE opened at $90.28 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $85.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $80.82. The company has a market capitalization of $177.14 billion, a PE ratio of 75.23, a P/E/G ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 0.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. NextEra Energy has a 52-week low of $68.33 and a 52-week high of $90.92.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The utilities provider reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.03. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 11.07% and a net margin of 14.40%. The company had revenue of $4.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.40 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.67 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that NextEra Energy will post 2.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, November 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.385 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 24th. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.71%. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 128.33%.

In other NextEra Energy news, EVP Ronald R. Reagan sold 4,545 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.00, for a total transaction of $399,960.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO John W. Ketchum sold 12,151 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.33, for a total value of $1,024,693.83. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 84,895 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,159,195.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 101,448 shares of company stock valued at $8,798,078. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in NEE. Jackson Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 275.6% in the third quarter. Jackson Wealth Management LLC now owns 71,561 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 52,510 shares during the period. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy in the third quarter valued at $31,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy in the second quarter valued at $32,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy in the second quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Disciplined Investments LLC grew its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 35.0% in the second quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 540 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. 74.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About NextEra Energy

NextEra Energy, Inc is an electric power and energy infrastructure company. It operates through the following segments: FPL & NEER. The FPL segment engages primarily in the generation, transmission, distribution and sale of electric energy in Florida. The NEER segment produces electricity from clean and renewable sources, including wind and solar.

