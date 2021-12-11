NewRiver REIT (OTCMKTS:NRWRF) Price Target Raised to 80.00 at Barclays

NewRiver REIT (OTCMKTS:NRWRF) had its price target boosted by Barclays from 74.00 to 80.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

Separately, Peel Hunt raised shares of NewRiver REIT from a reduce rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, November 25th.

NRWRF stock opened at $1.10 on Friday. NewRiver REIT has a 12 month low of $0.95 and a 12 month high of $1.12. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $1.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.10.

NewRiver REIT plc (Â’NewRiver') is a leading Real Estate Investment Trust specialising in buying, managing and developing essential retail and leisure assets throughout the UK. Our Â£1.1 billion portfolio covers 9 million sq ft and comprises 33 community shopping centres, 24 conveniently located retail parks and 700 community pubs.

