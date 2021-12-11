New York State Teachers Retirement System Sells 4,406 Shares of ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD)

New York State Teachers Retirement System reduced its stake in ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD) by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 172,576 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 4,406 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned 0.12% of ResMed worth $45,482,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of RMD. Amundi bought a new stake in ResMed in the second quarter valued at $188,309,000. Ownership Capital B.V. increased its position in shares of ResMed by 49.5% during the second quarter. Ownership Capital B.V. now owns 1,341,339 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $330,667,000 after acquiring an additional 444,103 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of ResMed by 10.4% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,865,328 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $704,633,000 after acquiring an additional 270,815 shares in the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. bought a new stake in shares of ResMed during the second quarter worth about $57,699,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of ResMed by 39.1% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 641,816 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $158,220,000 after acquiring an additional 180,341 shares in the last quarter. 65.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

RMD has been the subject of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of ResMed from $233.00 to $227.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Macquarie raised shares of ResMed from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Finally, CLSA raised shares of ResMed from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, ResMed presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $252.13.

ResMed stock opened at $261.38 on Friday. ResMed Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $179.37 and a fifty-two week high of $301.34. The stock has a market cap of $38.09 billion, a PE ratio of 47.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.31. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $259.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $259.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 2.54.

ResMed (NYSE:RMD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.16. ResMed had a net margin of 14.92% and a return on equity of 28.46%. The business had revenue of $904.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $858.20 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.27 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that ResMed Inc. will post 6.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 11th will be paid a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 9th. ResMed’s payout ratio is 49.27%.

In related news, insider David Pendarvis sold 1,487 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.79, for a total transaction of $387,794.73. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Robert Andrew Douglas sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $291.83, for a total transaction of $2,334,640.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 45,903 shares of company stock worth $12,241,097. Corporate insiders own 1.42% of the company’s stock.

ResMed Company Profile

ResMed, Inc engages in providing digital health and cloud-connected medical devices. Its digital health technologies and cloud-connected medical devices transform care for people with sleep apnea, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, or COPD, and other chronic diseases. The firm operates through the following segments: Sleep and Respiratory Care, and Software as a Service.

