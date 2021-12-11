New York State Teachers Retirement System Increases Stock Holdings in IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV)

New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV) by 0.2% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 202,070 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 502 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in IQVIA were worth $48,404,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Andesa Financial Management Inc. grew its position in IQVIA by 2.3% during the second quarter. Andesa Financial Management Inc. now owns 1,888 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $458,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the period. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in IQVIA by 2.4% during the third quarter. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,827 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $438,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in IQVIA by 7.6% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 606 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $147,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the period. Banque Pictet & Cie SA grew its position in IQVIA by 1.2% during the second quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 3,643 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $883,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the period. Finally, Ellevest Inc. grew its position in IQVIA by 21.7% during the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 247 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the period. 87.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director John Connaughton sold 555,094 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $262.60, for a total transaction of $145,767,684.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on IQV shares. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on IQVIA from $300.00 to $304.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of IQVIA in a research report on Friday, November 12th. KeyCorp upped their target price on IQVIA from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on IQVIA from $280.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on IQVIA from $250.00 to $261.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $278.85.

Shares of IQVIA stock opened at $270.32 on Friday. IQVIA Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $165.52 and a twelve month high of $272.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.61, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.40. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $256.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $251.46. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07.

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 21st. The medical research company reported $2.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by $0.05. IQVIA had a return on equity of 25.91% and a net margin of 5.67%. The business had revenue of $3.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.35 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.50 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that IQVIA Holdings Inc. will post 8.21 earnings per share for the current year.

IQVIA Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry. It operates through the following segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions. Technology & Analytics Solutions segment provides mission critical information, technology solutions and real world solutions and services to the firm’s life science clients.

