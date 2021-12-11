New York State Teachers Retirement System Decreases Stock Holdings in SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC)

New York State Teachers Retirement System trimmed its position in shares of SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC) by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 123,181 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,806 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned about 0.11% of SBA Communications worth $40,720,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parisi Gray Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of SBA Communications during the second quarter valued at about $73,000. CX Institutional lifted its position in shares of SBA Communications by 69.6% during the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 251 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of SBA Communications by 28.2% during the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 291 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $96,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Motco lifted its position in shares of SBA Communications by 30.7% during the second quarter. Motco now owns 341 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $109,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of SBA Communications by 8.3% during the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 393 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $125,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. 93.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director George R. Krouse, Jr. sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $350.00, for a total transaction of $350,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 2.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

SBAC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of SBA Communications from $372.00 to $378.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of SBA Communications from $405.00 to $407.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of SBA Communications from $370.00 to $380.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of SBA Communications from $384.00 to $386.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of SBA Communications from $373.00 to $379.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $371.40.

Shares of NASDAQ SBAC opened at $358.93 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 136.48 and a beta of 0.29. SBA Communications Co. has a 12 month low of $232.88 and a 12 month high of $369.56. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $344.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $339.21.

SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 31st. The technology company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by ($0.40). The firm had revenue of $589.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $577.28 million. SBA Communications had a negative return on equity of 5.99% and a net margin of 13.09%. SBA Communications’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.38 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that SBA Communications Co. will post 10.02 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.58 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 17th. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.65%. SBA Communications’s payout ratio is 88.21%.

About SBA Communications

SBA Communications Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of wireless communications infrastructures. It operates through the following business segments: Domestic Site Leasing, International Site Leasing, and Site Development. The Domestic Site Leasing segment includes AT&T, Sprint, T-Mobile, and Verizon Wireless.

