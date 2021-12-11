New York State Teachers Retirement System Cuts Holdings in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG)

New York State Teachers Retirement System decreased its stake in shares of Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG) by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 256,479 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,463 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $54,409,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Cerity Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Dollar General by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 7,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,590,000 after acquiring an additional 458 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. lifted its position in Dollar General by 110.3% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. now owns 12,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,733,000 after acquiring an additional 6,758 shares during the period. Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC lifted its position in Dollar General by 21.4% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC now owns 62,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,228,000 after acquiring an additional 10,989 shares during the period. Liberty Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Dollar General by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter. Liberty Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,297,000 after acquiring an additional 469 shares during the period. Finally, Patten & Patten Inc. TN lifted its position in Dollar General by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN now owns 3,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $661,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:DG opened at $222.40 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $51.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Dollar General Co. has a 52 week low of $173.50 and a 52 week high of $239.35. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $219.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $220.20.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 2nd. The company reported $2.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $8.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.50 billion. Dollar General had a return on equity of 38.74% and a net margin of 7.19%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.31 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Dollar General Co. will post 10.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 4th will be given a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 3rd. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.45%.

Dollar General announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Thursday, December 2nd that permits the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to repurchase up to 3.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

DG has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Dollar General from $254.00 to $251.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Dollar General from $245.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut Dollar General from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $239.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Raymond James raised their price target on Dollar General from $235.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 27th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $250.00 price target on shares of Dollar General in a report on Friday, December 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Dollar General currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $244.17.

In other Dollar General news, Director Patricia Filikrushel sold 876 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.34, for a total transaction of $194,769.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Todd J. Vasos sold 337,456 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.97, for a total value of $74,567,652.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 367,744 shares of company stock valued at $81,330,122. Company insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Dollar General Corp. engages in the operation of merchandise stores. Its offerings include food, snacks, health and beauty aids, cleaning supplies, basic apparel, housewares, and seasonal items. It sells brands including Clorox, Energizer, Procter & Gamble, Hanes, Coca-Cola, Mars, Unilever, Nestle, Kimberly-Clark, Kellogg’s, General Mills, and PepsiCo The company was founded by J.

