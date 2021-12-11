New York State Teachers Retirement System Acquires 78,575 Shares of Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO)

New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO) by 50.5% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 234,100 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 78,575 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Qorvo were worth $39,139,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Beck Bode LLC increased its stake in Qorvo by 9.2% during the third quarter. Beck Bode LLC now owns 5,211 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $871,000 after acquiring an additional 441 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its stake in Qorvo by 36.3% during the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 41,838 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $7,125,000 after acquiring an additional 11,138 shares during the period. PGGM Investments increased its stake in Qorvo by 58.6% during the third quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 58,287 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $9,745,000 after acquiring an additional 21,528 shares during the period. V Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Qorvo by 1.1% during the third quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,987 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,503,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the period. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its stake in Qorvo by 28.5% during the third quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 5,011 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $838,000 after acquiring an additional 1,112 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.52% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:QRVO opened at $159.23 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $160.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $176.41. Qorvo, Inc. has a 52-week low of $142.17 and a 52-week high of $201.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a current ratio of 2.82. The company has a market cap of $17.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.38.

Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $3.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.25 by $0.17. Qorvo had a return on equity of 28.16% and a net margin of 24.37%. The firm had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.25 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.17 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Qorvo, Inc. will post 10.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Qorvo news, VP Paul J. Fego sold 5,135 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.85, for a total transaction of $825,964.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director John R. Harding sold 1,325 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.05, for a total transaction of $200,141.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Summit Insights lowered Qorvo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $225.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Bank of America lowered Qorvo from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $225.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Qorvo from $200.00 to $185.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Qorvo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $189.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities decreased their price objective on Qorvo from $215.00 to $190.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $201.59.

Qorvo Company Profile

Qorvo, Inc engages in the provision of development and commercialization of technologies and products for wireless and wired connectivity. It operates through the following reportable segments: Mobile Products and Infrastructure & Defense Products. The Mobile Products segment is involved in supplyingof cellular, UWB, and Wi-Fi solutions for applications, including smartphones, wearables, laptops, tablets, and Internet of things.

