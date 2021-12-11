New Jersey Resources (NYSE:NJR) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

New Jersey Resources (NYSE:NJR) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.200-$2.300 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.260. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of New Jersey Resources from a b rating to a c rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of New Jersey Resources from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $45.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $43.20.

NYSE:NJR traded up $0.04 on Friday, reaching $39.79. The stock had a trading volume of 287,034 shares, compared to its average volume of 349,437. The company has a market cap of $3.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.49, a P/E/G ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.40. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $37.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.04. New Jersey Resources has a 12-month low of $32.48 and a 12-month high of $44.41.

New Jersey Resources (NYSE:NJR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The utilities provider reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $532.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $610.33 million. New Jersey Resources had a net margin of 5.47% and a return on equity of 12.16%. New Jersey Resources’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.57 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that New Jersey Resources will post 2.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be issued a $0.363 dividend. This represents a $1.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.65%. This is a positive change from New Jersey Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. New Jersey Resources’s dividend payout ratio is 118.85%.

In other New Jersey Resources news, CFO Patrick J. Migliaccio sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.02, for a total value of $156,080.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in New Jersey Resources stock. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of New Jersey Resources Co. (NYSE:NJR) by 99.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 413,407 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 206,460 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.43% of New Jersey Resources worth $16,357,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.75% of the company’s stock.

New Jersey Resources Corp. is a holding company. The firm provides safe and reliable natural gas and clean energy services, including transportation, distribution, asset management and home services. It operates through the following segments: New Jersey Natural Gas, NJR Clean Energy Ventures, NJR Energy Services, NJR Midstream, and NJR Home Services.

