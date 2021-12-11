Nephros (NASDAQ:NEPH) & LeMaitre Vascular (NASDAQ:LMAT) Critical Analysis

Nephros (NASDAQ:NEPH) and LeMaitre Vascular (NASDAQ:LMAT) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership, valuation, dividends, risk and profitability.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

58.0% of Nephros shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 81.4% of LeMaitre Vascular shares are held by institutional investors. 8.6% of Nephros shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 16.5% of LeMaitre Vascular shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Nephros and LeMaitre Vascular, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Nephros 0 0 3 0 3.00 LeMaitre Vascular 0 2 3 0 2.60

Nephros currently has a consensus price target of $13.83, suggesting a potential upside of 87.19%. LeMaitre Vascular has a consensus price target of $64.25, suggesting a potential upside of 32.20%. Given Nephros’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Nephros is more favorable than LeMaitre Vascular.

Profitability

This table compares Nephros and LeMaitre Vascular’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Nephros -37.14% -24.12% -20.50% LeMaitre Vascular 18.21% 14.15% 10.72%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Nephros and LeMaitre Vascular’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Nephros $8.56 million 8.83 -$4.77 million ($0.38) -19.45 LeMaitre Vascular $129.37 million 8.20 $21.22 million $1.32 36.82

LeMaitre Vascular has higher revenue and earnings than Nephros. Nephros is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than LeMaitre Vascular, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility & Risk

Nephros has a beta of 1.21, suggesting that its stock price is 21% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, LeMaitre Vascular has a beta of 1.31, suggesting that its stock price is 31% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

LeMaitre Vascular beats Nephros on 10 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

Nephros Company Profile

Nephros, Inc. is a medical device company, which engages in developing and selling liquid purification filters and an on-line mid dilution hemodiafiltration system. The company operates in two segments: Water Filtration and Renal Products. The Water Filtration segment includes both the medical device and commercial filtration product lines. The Renal Products segment comprises of SRP, which is focused on the development of medical device products for patients with renal disease, including a second-generation HDF system for the treatment of patients with ESRD. Its ultrafilters are used in dialysis centers for the removal of biological contaminants from water, bicarbonate concentrate, and blood. The company was founded on April 3, 1997 and is headquartered in South Orange, NJ.

LeMaitre Vascular Company Profile

LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. engages in the provision of medical devices and human tissue cryopreservation services. The company focuses on the design, marketing, sales, service, and technical support of medical devices and implants for the treatment of peripheral vascular disease. Its products include balloon catheters, carotid shunts, biologic patches, radiopaque marking tape, anastomotic clips, remote endarterectomy devices, laparoscopic cholecystectomy devices, vascular grafts, and powered phlebectomy. The company was founded by George D. LeMaitre on November 28, 1983 and is headquartered in Burlington, MA.

