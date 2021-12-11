National CineMedia, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCMI) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $68.79 Million

Wall Street brokerages predict that National CineMedia, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCMI) will announce sales of $68.79 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for National CineMedia’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $65.40 million to $74.30 million. National CineMedia posted sales of $15.70 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 338.2%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Monday, March 14th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that National CineMedia will report full year sales of $119.11 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $115.50 million to $125.40 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $337.37 million, with estimates ranging from $316.77 million to $369.50 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow National CineMedia.

National CineMedia (NASDAQ:NCMI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The business services provider reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $31.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $41.24 million. The firm’s revenue was up 428.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.16) EPS.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on NCMI shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded National CineMedia from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Wedbush upgraded National CineMedia from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $5.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, B. Riley lowered their target price on National CineMedia from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, National CineMedia presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $5.63.

NASDAQ:NCMI traded down $0.11 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $2.63. 581,029 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 659,354. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.60. National CineMedia has a 1 year low of $2.41 and a 1 year high of $6.11.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 22nd were paid a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 19th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.60%. National CineMedia’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -17.09%.

In other National CineMedia news, insider Scott D. Felenstein sold 12,500 shares of National CineMedia stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.79, for a total value of $34,875.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NCMI. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of National CineMedia in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $95,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of National CineMedia by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 27,885 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $129,000 after buying an additional 2,145 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. acquired a new stake in National CineMedia in the 2nd quarter valued at about $84,000. RFG Advisory LLC grew its stake in National CineMedia by 13.2% in the 2nd quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 57,456 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $291,000 after acquiring an additional 6,707 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its stake in National CineMedia by 243.6% in the 2nd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 112,071 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $568,000 after acquiring an additional 79,453 shares during the last quarter. 68.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About National CineMedia

National CineMedia, Inc is a holding company. It engages in the provision of advertising, business meetings, event services, and third-party theatre circuits under network affiliate agreements. The firm owns and operates the digital in-theatre network, which is used to distribute content for its advertising promotions, Fathom Events.

