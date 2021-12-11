National Beverage (NASDAQ:FIZZ) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

National Beverage (NASDAQ:FIZZ) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.08), Fidelity Earnings reports. National Beverage had a net margin of 15.33% and a return on equity of 46.93%.

NASDAQ:FIZZ opened at $48.26 on Friday. National Beverage has a 52 week low of $38.73 and a 52 week high of $98.21. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $56.79 and a 200 day moving average of $50.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.46 and a beta of 1.03.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 11th. Investors of record on Monday, December 13th will be given a dividend of $3.00 per share. This is a boost from National Beverage’s previous dividend of $1.50. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 10th.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in National Beverage stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of National Beverage Corp. (NASDAQ:FIZZ) by 0.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 245,129 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 769 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 0.26% of National Beverage worth $12,866,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 26.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of National Beverage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th.

National Beverage Company Profile

National Beverage Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, market, and sale of flavored beverage products. Its brands include Big Shot, Clear Fruit, Crystal Bay, Everfresh, Everfresh Premier Varietals, Faygo, LaCroix, LaCroix Cúrate, Mr.Pure, Nicola, Ohana, Ritz, Rip It, Rip It 2oz Shot, Ritz and Shasta.

