National Bankshares Raises Hardwoods Distribution (TSE:HDI) Price Target to C$75.50

Hardwoods Distribution (TSE:HDI) had its price objective upped by National Bankshares from C$67.50 to C$75.50 in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. National Bankshares currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on HDI. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on shares of Hardwoods Distribution from C$62.00 to C$66.00 in a report on Thursday, October 21st. CIBC lifted their target price on shares of Hardwoods Distribution from C$51.00 to C$59.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Cormark reiterated a buy rating on shares of Hardwoods Distribution in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, National Bank Financial lifted their target price on shares of Hardwoods Distribution from C$57.00 to C$60.50 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of C$61.17.

Get Hardwoods Distribution alerts:

Shares of TSE HDI opened at C$42.93 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$41.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$37.24. The company has a market capitalization of C$913.89 million and a P/E ratio of 9.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 202.12, a current ratio of 2.22 and a quick ratio of 0.66. Hardwoods Distribution has a 1 year low of C$24.08 and a 1 year high of C$49.34.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 29th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 15th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.93%. Hardwoods Distribution’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 6.59%.

About Hardwoods Distribution

Hardwoods Distribution Inc engages in the wholesale distribution of architectural building products to the residential, repair and remodel, and commercial construction markets. It offers a range of decorative surfaces, including architectural grade plywood and veneers, hardwood lumber, laminates, acrylics, and composites for use in commercial and residential applications; specialty plywood and composite panel products for residential and commercial cabinet, countertop, store fixture, and RV and furniture industries; and other products comprising moldings, cabinet hardware, doors, millwork, adhesives, solid surface products, and decorative laminates.

Further Reading: Quantitative Easing

Receive News & Ratings for Hardwoods Distribution Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hardwoods Distribution and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.