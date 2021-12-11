Nash Hits One Day Volume of $203,197.00 (NEX)

Nash (CURRENCY:NEX) traded 5% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on December 11th. One Nash coin can now be bought for $0.89 or 0.00001828 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Nash has traded 2.5% higher against the dollar. Nash has a total market cap of $25.86 million and $203,197.00 worth of Nash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002063 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00001725 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.37 or 0.00056440 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3,993.52 or 0.08234480 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39.24 or 0.00080921 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.77 or 0.00057270 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $48,475.15 or 0.99953940 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002799 BTC.

Nash Coin Profile

Nash launched on October 25th, 2017. Nash’s total supply is 50,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 29,166,201 coins. Nash’s official Twitter account is @nashsocial

According to CryptoCompare, “Nash Exchange is a platform for cryptocurrency exchanges and payments. Users on this network are able to transact digital assets through an off-chain matching engine that allows trades across multiple blockchains, such as NEO or Ethereum. Nash Exchange has developed a crypto wallet extension where it is possible for the user to coordinate actions between NEX, Dapps (decentralized applications) and websites. The NEX token is a NEO-based cryptocurrency. It allows holders to claim a share of fees generated by the payment service and exchange. The NEX token was designed to improve holders rewards as the platform fees volume grow. What started as a renaming due to a legal case involving the NEX brand evolved into a full rebrand, to Nash. The “NEX” token will retain its ticker, now representing the name “Nash Exchange”. Chief designer Nathaniel Walpole was on hand to discuss the new logo and design philosophy, which is intended to imply “motion, speed, and approachability.” “

