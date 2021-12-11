MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI) Expected to Post Earnings of $2.49 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI) to post earnings per share (EPS) of $2.49 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for MSCI’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $2.43 to $2.53. MSCI reported earnings of $1.96 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 27%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, January 27th.

On average, analysts expect that MSCI will report full year earnings of $9.94 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.83 to $10.05. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $11.13 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $11.01 to $11.27. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover MSCI.

MSCI (NYSE:MSCI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The technology company reported $2.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.43 by $0.10. MSCI had a net margin of 35.53% and a negative return on equity of 199.50%. The firm had revenue of $517.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $509.62 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.20 earnings per share. MSCI’s quarterly revenue was up 21.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on MSCI. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of MSCI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $694.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of MSCI from $685.00 to $713.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of MSCI from $650.00 to $720.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of MSCI from $570.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $648.57.

Shares of MSCI opened at $628.14 on Wednesday. MSCI has a 1-year low of $380.00 and a 1-year high of $679.85. The stock has a market cap of $51.79 billion, a PE ratio of 76.14 and a beta of 0.98. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $634.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $596.44.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 12th were issued a dividend of $1.04 per share. This represents a $4.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 10th. MSCI’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.42%.

In other news, COO Cd Baer Pettit sold 2,500 shares of MSCI stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $599.32, for a total value of $1,498,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, General Counsel Robert J. Gutowski sold 800 shares of MSCI stock in a transaction on Monday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $646.04, for a total value of $516,832.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 8,300 shares of company stock valued at $5,171,757 in the last three months. 2.93% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MSCI. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its stake in shares of MSCI by 18.4% during the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 103 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of MSCI by 2.2% during the third quarter. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. now owns 729 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $443,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. Clarius Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of MSCI by 1.9% during the third quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 918 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $558,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. Rockland Trust Co. lifted its stake in shares of MSCI by 2.6% during the third quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 680 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $414,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Spire Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of MSCI by 5.4% during the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 331 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $201,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. 89.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MSCI, Inc engages in the provision of investment decision support tools including indices, portfolio risk and performance analytics and corporate governance products and services. The company operates through the following business segments: Index, Analytics, Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG), Real Estate, and Burgiss.

