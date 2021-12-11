MS&AD Insurance Group (OTCMKTS:MSADY) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

MS&AD Insurance Group (OTCMKTS:MSADY) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided EPS guidance of $3.770-$3.770 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Shares of MSADY traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $14.94. 35,446 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 31,272. MS&AD Insurance Group has a 1 year low of $13.99 and a 1 year high of $17.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a current ratio of 0.21. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $15.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.85. The stock has a market cap of $17.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.78 and a beta of 0.50.

Get MS&AD Insurance Group alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded MS&AD Insurance Group from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 15th.

MS&AD Insurance Group Holdings, Inc engages in the management of its group companies which are in the insurance business. Its operations are carried out through the following segments: Domestic Non-Life Insurance Business, Domestic Life Insurance Business, International Business, and Others. The Domestic Non-Life Insurance Business segment provides property and casualty insurance services such as fire, marine, accident, and automobile liability insurances.

Read More: What is the QQQ ETF?

Receive News & Ratings for MS&AD Insurance Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MS&AD Insurance Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.