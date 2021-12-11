Morpheus.Network (MNW) 24 Hour Volume Tops $836,496.00

Morpheus.Network (CURRENCY:MNW) traded 3.6% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on December 10th. One Morpheus.Network coin can currently be purchased for about $2.28 or 0.00004694 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Morpheus.Network has traded down 27% against the US dollar. Morpheus.Network has a total market capitalization of $107.42 million and approximately $836,496.00 worth of Morpheus.Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.12 or 0.00004379 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001160 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002062 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.19 or 0.00039560 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002073 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $101.11 or 0.00208469 BTC.

About Morpheus.Network

Morpheus.Network is a coin. It launched on May 17th, 2018. Morpheus.Network’s total supply is 47,897,218 coins and its circulating supply is 47,180,014 coins. The Reddit community for Morpheus.Network is /r/MorpheusNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Morpheus.Network is medium.com/@themorpheus . Morpheus.Network’s official Twitter account is @morphcrypto . Morpheus.Network’s official website is morpheus.network

According to CryptoCompare, “Morpheus Network is an Ethereum-based full-service, global, automated, supply chain platform for the global trade industry. MORPH is an ERC20 token that serves as a currency on the Morpheus Network ecosystem. “

Morpheus.Network Coin Trading

