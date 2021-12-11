Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN) Chairman Sells $2,600,877.41 in Stock

Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN) Chairman Joseph D. Mansueto sold 8,053 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $322.97, for a total transaction of $2,600,877.41. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

MORN stock opened at $322.96 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $13.92 billion, a PE ratio of 65.91 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.15. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $303.20 and its 200 day moving average is $272.59. Morningstar, Inc. has a one year low of $202.61 and a one year high of $328.52.

Morningstar (NASDAQ:MORN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The business services provider reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $428.90 million for the quarter. Morningstar had a net margin of 13.11% and a return on equity of 20.93%.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 7th will be given a $0.36 dividend. This is a positive change from Morningstar’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 6th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.45%. Morningstar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.71%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Morningstar in the third quarter valued at about $218,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Morningstar by 445.2% in the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 9,814 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,542,000 after purchasing an additional 8,014 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of Morningstar by 24.8% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 8,055 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,086,000 after purchasing an additional 1,599 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in shares of Morningstar by 115.2% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 12,140 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,145,000 after purchasing an additional 6,498 shares during the period. Finally, Motive Wealth Advisors grew its position in shares of Morningstar by 25.0% in the third quarter. Motive Wealth Advisors now owns 6,011 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,557,000 after purchasing an additional 1,204 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.16% of the company’s stock.

About Morningstar

Morningstar, Inc engages in the provision of investment research. It offers morningstar data, morningstar direct, morningstar investment management, morningstar advisor workstation, workplace solutions, pitchbook data, morningstar enterprise components, morningstar research, morningstar credit ratings and morningstar indexes.

