Morguard Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:MGRUF) Coverage Initiated at TD Securities

Equities research analysts at TD Securities began coverage on shares of Morguard Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:MGRUF) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “hold” rating and a C$6.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Morguard Real Estate Investment Trust from C$7.00 to C$6.50 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 29th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Morguard Real Estate Investment Trust from C$4.50 to C$5.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th.

Morguard Real Estate Investment Trust stock opened at $4.27 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $4.45 and a 200-day moving average of $4.92. Morguard Real Estate Investment Trust has a 1-year low of $3.87 and a 1-year high of $5.83.

Morguard Real Estate Investment Trust is a closed-end investment trust. It owns, manages and invests in a diversified real estate portfolio of commercial properties. The company was founded on June 18, 1997 and is headquartered in Mississauga, Canada.

