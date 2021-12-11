Morguard Real Estate Inv. (TSE:MRT.UN) Price Target Cut to C$6.00

Morguard Real Estate Inv. (TSE:MRT.UN) had its price objective cut by investment analysts at TD Securities from C$6.50 to C$6.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has a “hold” rating on the stock. TD Securities’ target price points to a potential upside of 16.28% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on MRT.UN. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Morguard Real Estate Inv. from C$7.00 to C$6.50 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 29th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Morguard Real Estate Inv. from C$4.50 to C$5.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th.

Get Morguard Real Estate Inv. alerts:

Shares of TSE:MRT.UN opened at C$5.16 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of C$331.01 million and a PE ratio of -5.30. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$5.54 and its 200-day moving average is C$6.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 113.89, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a current ratio of 0.10. Morguard Real Estate Inv. has a 52 week low of C$4.85 and a 52 week high of C$7.34.

The Trust is a closed-end real estate investment trust, which owns a diversified portfolio of 49 retail, office and industrial income producing properties in Canada with a book value of $3.0 billion and approximately 8.6 million square feet of leasable space.

Featured Story: How to Invest in a Bull Market

Receive News & Ratings for Morguard Real Estate Inv. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Morguard Real Estate Inv. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.