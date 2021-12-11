Morgan Stanley Sells 2,373 Shares of iShares GNMA Bond ETF (NASDAQ:GNMA)

Morgan Stanley cut its stake in iShares GNMA Bond ETF (NASDAQ:GNMA) by 3.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 76,973 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,373 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in iShares GNMA Bond ETF were worth $3,848,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. PRW Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares GNMA Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $247,000. Portland Global Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares GNMA Bond ETF by 18.1% in the 2nd quarter. Portland Global Advisors LLC now owns 156,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,847,000 after acquiring an additional 24,035 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares GNMA Bond ETF by 58.6% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 2,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after acquiring an additional 784 shares during the last quarter. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares GNMA Bond ETF by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC now owns 930,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,539,000 after acquiring an additional 24,446 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signet Financial Management LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares GNMA Bond ETF by 25.2% in the 2nd quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC now owns 5,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $263,000 after acquiring an additional 1,059 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ GNMA opened at $49.76 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $49.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $49.99. iShares GNMA Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $49.03 and a 52-week high of $51.05.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.006 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 1st. This represents a $0.07 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.14%.

