Morgan Stanley Sells 2,360 Shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANIP)

Morgan Stanley decreased its holdings in shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANIP) by 2.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 106,418 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 2,360 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.83% of ANI Pharmaceuticals worth $3,730,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. William Blair Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals by 390.2% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,010 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals by 34.9% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,699 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $165,000 after buying an additional 1,216 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals by 350.3% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,583 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $231,000 after buying an additional 5,121 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jump Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth approximately $235,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.54% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ANIP. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Truist Securities assumed coverage on shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price target for the company. TheStreet raised shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Truist assumed coverage on shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price target for the company. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.50.

In other ANI Pharmaceuticals news, Director Thomas Haughey bought 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $39.38 per share, with a total value of $98,450.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . 23.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

ANIP opened at $43.72 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $41.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $35.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 2.26. ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $26.10 and a 52 week high of $60.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $557.52 million, a PE ratio of -23.89 and a beta of 1.19.

ANI Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ANIP) last released its earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.31. ANI Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 10.40% and a positive return on equity of 17.80%. The firm had revenue of $52.06 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $50.30 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.70 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 2.86 EPS for the current year.

ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a pharmaceutical company, which engages in developing, manufacturing, and marketing branded and generic prescription pharmaceuticals. Its areas of product development include narcotics, oncolytics, hormones and steroids, and complex formulations involving extended release and combination products.

