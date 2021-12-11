Morgan Stanley Lowers 2U (NASDAQ:TWOU) Price Target to $28.00

2U (NASDAQ:TWOU) had its price target dropped by stock analysts at Morgan Stanley from $37.00 to $28.00 in a report released on Thursday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage presently has an “equal weight” rating on the software maker’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price suggests a potential upside of 35.20% from the stock’s current price.

TWOU has been the subject of several other research reports. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of 2U from $46.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of 2U from $54.00 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on shares of 2U from $61.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of 2U from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Barrington Research decreased their price target on shares of 2U from $55.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, 2U has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.33.

Shares of TWOU stock opened at $20.71 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 3.71 and a quick ratio of 3.71. The firm has a market cap of $1.56 billion, a PE ratio of -9.29 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a 50-day moving average of $28.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $35.33. 2U has a 1-year low of $20.45 and a 1-year high of $59.74.

2U (NASDAQ:TWOU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The software maker reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.58) by $0.35. 2U had a negative net margin of 18.00% and a negative return on equity of 14.21%. The business had revenue of $232.38 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $232.14 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.56) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that 2U will post -2.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other 2U news, CTO James Kenigsberg sold 55,897 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.24, for a total value of $1,913,913.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Alexis Maybank sold 4,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.01, for a total transaction of $103,243.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in TWOU. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in 2U by 42.2% in the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 893 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. increased its holdings in 2U by 5.6% in the second quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 5,997 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $250,000 after buying an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in 2U by 6.2% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,693 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $218,000 after buying an additional 332 shares in the last quarter. Keebeck Alpha LP increased its holdings in 2U by 6.2% in the second quarter. Keebeck Alpha LP now owns 6,039 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $252,000 after buying an additional 353 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in 2U by 1.0% in the third quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 40,905 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,373,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter.

About 2U

2U, Inc engages in the provision of education technology for nonprofit colleges and universities. It operates through the following segments: Degree Program and Alternative Credential. The Degree Program segment provides technology and services to nonprofit colleges and universities to enable the online delivery of degree programs.

