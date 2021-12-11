Morgan Stanley Has $3.90 Million Stock Holdings in Surgalign Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRGA)

Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Surgalign Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRGA) by 205.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,804,186 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,886,281 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 2.54% of Surgalign worth $3,897,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Surgalign during the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Simmons Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Surgalign during the 2nd quarter worth $41,000. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC grew its holdings in shares of Surgalign by 37.3% during the 2nd quarter. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC now owns 41,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 11,398 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Surgalign during the 1st quarter worth $91,000. Finally, InterOcean Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Surgalign by 324.1% during the 2nd quarter. InterOcean Capital Group LLC now owns 82,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after buying an additional 63,200 shares during the last quarter. 44.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Surgalign alerts:

Surgalign stock opened at $0.75 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $104.09 million, a PE ratio of -0.46 and a beta of 2.10. Surgalign Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $0.70 and a 12 month high of $3.27. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $0.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.18.

Surgalign (NASDAQ:SRGA) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $20.55 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.55 million. Surgalign had a negative net margin of 146.88% and a negative return on equity of 128.61%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.11) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Surgalign Holdings, Inc. will post -0.44 EPS for the current year.

SRGA has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Surgalign from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 13th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Surgalign from $3.00 to $2.25 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Craig Hallum downgraded Surgalign from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $1.50 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $2.79.

About Surgalign

Surgalign Holdings, Inc is a medical technology company, which engages in designing, developing, and manufacturing biologic metal and synthetic implants. Its products portfolio include cervical fixation, The Streamline (TL) fixation, motion preservation, orthobiologics, cervical inter-body fusion, TL IBF, and SI joint fusion.

See Also: Debt-To-Equity Ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SRGA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Surgalign Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRGA).

Receive News & Ratings for Surgalign Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Surgalign and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.