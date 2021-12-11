Morgan Stanley Buys 44,315 Shares of MRC Global Inc. (NYSE:MRC)

Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of MRC Global Inc. (NYSE:MRC) by 12.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 400,233 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 44,315 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in MRC Global were worth $3,762,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Amundi bought a new position in MRC Global during the second quarter worth $96,000. Pinz Capital Management LP bought a new position in MRC Global during the second quarter worth $112,000. State Street Corp boosted its stake in MRC Global by 0.4% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,552,201 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $14,591,000 after acquiring an additional 6,366 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in MRC Global by 20.3% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,070,076 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $10,059,000 after acquiring an additional 180,842 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new position in MRC Global during the second quarter worth $26,000. 94.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MRC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Susquehanna raised their price objective on shares of MRC Global from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price objective on shares of MRC Global from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th.

MRC Global stock opened at $7.31 on Friday. MRC Global Inc. has a 1-year low of $6.32 and a 1-year high of $12.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $604.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.55 and a beta of 2.49. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $7.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.74. The company has a current ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98.

MRC Global (NYSE:MRC) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The oil and gas company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $685.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $703.85 million. MRC Global had a negative net margin of 0.82% and a positive return on equity of 4.66%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.10) earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that MRC Global Inc. will post 0.17 EPS for the current year.

MRC Global Company Profile

MRC Global, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the distribution of pipes, valves, fittings, and other infrastructure products and services to the energy industry. Its products include Carbon Steel Pipe, Carbon Steel Fittings & Flanges, Valves, Valve Automation, Stainless & Alloy Pipe, Mill Supplies & Safety and ValveWatch.

