Morgan Stanley Boosts Holdings in Orthofix Medical Inc. (NASDAQ:OFIX)

Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Orthofix Medical Inc. (NASDAQ:OFIX) by 104.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 98,790 shares of the medical device company’s stock after acquiring an additional 50,491 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.50% of Orthofix Medical worth $3,961,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its holdings in shares of Orthofix Medical by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 13,536 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $542,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Orthofix Medical in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Orthofix Medical by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 153,542 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $6,159,000 after acquiring an additional 510 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Orthofix Medical by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 42,600 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $1,709,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Global Strategic Investment Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in Orthofix Medical by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Global Strategic Investment Solutions LLC now owns 47,691 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $1,913,000 after buying an additional 742 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.19% of the company’s stock.

Orthofix Medical stock opened at $30.07 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $593.73 million, a PE ratio of -39.05 and a beta of 1.07. Orthofix Medical Inc. has a 52-week low of $29.66 and a 52-week high of $48.50. The company has a quick ratio of 2.19, a current ratio of 3.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company’s 50 day moving average is $34.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.34.

Orthofix Medical (NASDAQ:OFIX) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The medical device company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $112.43 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $112.90 million. Orthofix Medical had a positive return on equity of 5.66% and a negative net margin of 3.27%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.31 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Orthofix Medical Inc. will post 0.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Orthofix Medical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, December 4th.

In other news, insider Kimberley A. Elting acquired 1,000 shares of Orthofix Medical stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $30.34 per share, for a total transaction of $30,340.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Michael E. Paolucci acquired 2,000 shares of Orthofix Medical stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $31.15 per share, for a total transaction of $62,300.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 7,730 shares of company stock worth $236,962 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Orthofix Medical, Inc engages in the provision of medical devices. It operates through the following business segments: Global Spine and Global Extremities. The Global Spine reporting segment offers three primary product categories: Bone Growth Therapies, Spinal Implants, and Biologics. The Bone Growth Therapies product category manufactures, distributes, and provides support services of bone growth stimulator devices that enhance bone fusion.

