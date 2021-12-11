Morgan Stanley Analysts Give Nemetschek (ETR:NEM) a €92.50 Price Target

Morgan Stanley set a €92.50 ($103.93) price objective on Nemetschek (ETR:NEM) in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

NEM has been the subject of several other research reports. Baader Bank set a €80.00 ($89.89) price objective on Nemetschek in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Warburg Research set a €90.00 ($101.12) target price on Nemetschek in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €90.00 ($101.12) target price on Nemetschek in a report on Friday, October 29th. Barclays set a €100.00 ($112.36) target price on Nemetschek in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €93.00 ($104.49) target price on Nemetschek in a report on Friday, November 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Nemetschek currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of €83.35 ($93.65).

Shares of ETR:NEM opened at €107.05 ($120.28) on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.80. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is €100.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is €82.62. Nemetschek has a 1-year low of €50.95 ($57.25) and a 1-year high of €116.15 ($130.51). The stock has a market cap of $12.36 billion and a PE ratio of 101.83.

Nemetschek SE provides software solutions for architecture, engineering, construction, media, and entertainment markets in Germany, rest of Europe, the Americas, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Design, Build, Manage, and Media & Entertainment. The Design segment offers software solutions primarily under the Allplan, Graphisoft, Solibri, Precast, Vectorworks, SCIA, dRofus, Data Design System, Frilo, and RISA brands for architects, designers, engineers, structural engineers, specialist planners, and landscape designers, as well as developers and general contractors.

