Morgan Stanley Analysts Give CompuGroup Medical SE & Co. KGaA (ETR:COP) a €70.50 Price Target

Morgan Stanley set a €70.50 ($79.21) price target on CompuGroup Medical SE & Co. KGaA (ETR:COP) in a research note published on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on COP. Jefferies Financial Group set a €89.00 ($100.00) price target on shares of CompuGroup Medical SE & Co. KGaA in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €71.00 ($79.78) price target on shares of CompuGroup Medical SE & Co. KGaA in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Warburg Research set a €87.00 ($97.75) price objective on shares of CompuGroup Medical SE & Co. KGaA in a report on Monday, November 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €88.00 ($98.88) price objective on shares of CompuGroup Medical SE & Co. KGaA in a report on Monday, September 20th. Finally, Baader Bank set a €72.00 ($80.90) price target on shares of CompuGroup Medical SE & Co. KGaA in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of €80.79 ($90.77).

Get CompuGroup Medical SE & Co. KGaA alerts:

CompuGroup Medical SE & Co. KGaA stock opened at €65.80 ($73.93) on Wednesday. CompuGroup Medical SE & Co. KGaA has a 52 week low of €59.40 ($66.74) and a 52 week high of €85.35 ($95.90). The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 116.31. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of €71.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of €71.66. The stock has a market cap of $3.43 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.28.

CompuGroup Medical SE & Co KGaA develops and sells software and information technology solutions for the healthcare sector worldwide. It operates in four segments: Ambulatory Information Systems (AIS), Pharmacy Information Systems (PCS), Hospital Information Systems (HIS), and Consumer & Health Management Information Systems (CHS).

Featured Story: How Do Investors Open a Backdoor Roth IRA?

Receive News & Ratings for CompuGroup Medical SE & Co. KGaA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CompuGroup Medical SE & Co. KGaA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.