Morgan Stanley Acquires 125,041 Shares of Diana Shipping Inc. (NYSE:DSX)

Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Diana Shipping Inc. (NYSE:DSX) by 20.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 728,341 shares of the shipping company’s stock after acquiring an additional 125,041 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.80% of Diana Shipping worth $3,795,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Amundi bought a new position in shares of Diana Shipping during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $47,000. Pinz Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Diana Shipping during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $145,000. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Diana Shipping by 95.7% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 42,544 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $222,000 after acquiring an additional 20,800 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Diana Shipping by 40.6% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 116,660 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $608,000 after acquiring an additional 33,689 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PEAK6 Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Diana Shipping by 224.7% in the 2nd quarter. PEAK6 Investments LLC now owns 52,465 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $273,000 after buying an additional 94,541 shares during the last quarter. 20.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Diana Shipping alerts:

Shares of Diana Shipping stock opened at $4.00 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.80. Diana Shipping Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.77 and a 1 year high of $6.36. The company has a market capitalization of $366.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 80.02 and a beta of 1.09.

Diana Shipping (NYSE:DSX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The shipping company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.15. Diana Shipping had a return on equity of 2.60% and a net margin of 4.69%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.09) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Diana Shipping Inc. will post 0.43 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 19th were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a yield of 8.28%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 18th. Diana Shipping’s dividend payout ratio is 800.16%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. HC Wainwright assumed coverage on Diana Shipping in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $9.50 price objective for the company. BTIG Research downgraded Diana Shipping from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Diana Shipping from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Diana Shipping has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.50.

Diana Shipping Profile

Diana Shipping, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of shipping transportation services through the ownership and operation of dry bulk vessels. Its vessels are being employed primarily on medium to long-term time charters and transport a range of dry bulk cargoes, including such commodities as iron ore, coal, grain, and other materials along worldwide shipping routes.

Featured Story: Range Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DSX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Diana Shipping Inc. (NYSE:DSX).

Receive News & Ratings for Diana Shipping Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diana Shipping and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.