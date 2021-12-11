Moreno Evelyn V Trims Position in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS)

Moreno Evelyn V trimmed its position in shares of Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) by 0.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 91,168 shares of the company’s stock after selling 590 shares during the period. Novartis makes up about 1.8% of Moreno Evelyn V’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Moreno Evelyn V’s holdings in Novartis were worth $7,456,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Novartis by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 25,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,324,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Novartis by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Novartis by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $207,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Hayek Kallen Investment Management increased its holdings in Novartis by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Hayek Kallen Investment Management now owns 43,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,953,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pointe Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Novartis by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Pointe Capital Management LLC now owns 3,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $329,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.67% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on NVS shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Novartis from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, September 20th. BNP Paribas downgraded Novartis from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Exane BNP Paribas cut shares of Novartis from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a CHF 85 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Bryan, Garnier & Co reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $85.00 price target (down previously from $115.00) on shares of Novartis in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, UBS Group cut shares of Novartis from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $92.75.

Novartis stock opened at $80.67 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $82.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $87.53. Novartis AG has a 52 week low of $79.34 and a 52 week high of $98.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $180.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.57.

Novartis (NYSE:NVS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The company reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by $0.06. Novartis had a net margin of 19.17% and a return on equity of 25.64%. The firm had revenue of $13.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.02 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.52 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Novartis AG will post 6.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Novartis Company Profile

Novartis AG is a holding company, which engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of healthcare products. It operates through the following segments: Innovative Medicines, Sandoz, and Corporate. The Innovative Medicines segment researches, develops, manufactures, distributes and sells patented pharmaceuticals, and is composed of two business units: Novartis Oncology and Novartis Pharmaceuticals.

