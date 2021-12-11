Moreno Evelyn V Sells 27 Shares of Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP)

Moreno Evelyn V lowered its position in shares of Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) by 0.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,207 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 27 shares during the period. Moreno Evelyn V’s holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $5,445,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in Roper Technologies by 66.7% in the second quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 55 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp grew its stake in Roper Technologies by 185.0% in the second quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 57 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Roper Technologies in the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new position in Roper Technologies in the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Kempen Capital Management N.V. purchased a new position in Roper Technologies in the second quarter valued at about $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.41% of the company’s stock.

Roper Technologies stock opened at $473.42 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $365.23 and a 52 week high of $505.00. The company has a market capitalization of $49.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 1.07. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $475.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $473.13.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The industrial products company reported $3.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.83 by $0.08. Roper Technologies had a return on equity of 14.17% and a net margin of 18.42%. The company had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.62 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.17 earnings per share. Roper Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 14.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 10th will be given a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 7th. This is a boost from Roper Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.52%. Roper Technologies’s payout ratio is 21.35%.

ROP has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Roper Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $485.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Raymond James raised Roper Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $550.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, October 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Roper Technologies presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $508.29.

In related news, Director Robert D. Johnson sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $468.37, for a total transaction of $234,185.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP John K. Stipancich sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total value of $500,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Roper Technologies, Inc is diversified technology company, which engages in the provision of engineered products and solutions for the global niche markets. It operates through the following segments: Application Software, Network Software and Systems, Measurement and Analytical Solutions, and Process Technologies.

