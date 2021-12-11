Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the sixteen research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $106.21.

MNST has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Redburn Partners initiated coverage on shares of Monster Beverage in a research report on Monday, November 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Monster Beverage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $113.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Monster Beverage from $108.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Monster Beverage from $115.00 to $111.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Monster Beverage from $105.00 to $101.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 14th.

Monster Beverage stock traded up $1.25 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $89.55. The stock had a trading volume of 2,648,403 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,258,296. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $87.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $91.83. Monster Beverage has a twelve month low of $80.92 and a twelve month high of $99.89. The firm has a market cap of $47.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.09, a PEG ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.09.

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by ($0.04). Monster Beverage had a return on equity of 23.94% and a net margin of 28.76%. The firm had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.39 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.65 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Monster Beverage will post 2.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Monster Beverage during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Monster Beverage during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Monster Beverage by 84.2% in the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 218 shares during the period. Key Financial Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Monster Beverage by 31.2% in the second quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 131 shares during the period. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Monster Beverage in the third quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.06% of the company’s stock.

About Monster Beverage

Monster Beverage Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the development, marketing, sale, and distribution of energy drink beverages and concentrates. It operates through the following segments: Monster Energy Drinks, Strategic Brands, and Other. The Monster Energy Drinks segment sells ready-to-drink packaged energy drinks to bottlers and full service beverage distributors.

