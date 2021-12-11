Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the sixteen research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $106.21.
MNST has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Redburn Partners initiated coverage on shares of Monster Beverage in a research report on Monday, November 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Monster Beverage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $113.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Monster Beverage from $108.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Monster Beverage from $115.00 to $111.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Monster Beverage from $105.00 to $101.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 14th.
Monster Beverage stock traded up $1.25 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $89.55. The stock had a trading volume of 2,648,403 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,258,296. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $87.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $91.83. Monster Beverage has a twelve month low of $80.92 and a twelve month high of $99.89. The firm has a market cap of $47.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.09, a PEG ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.09.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Monster Beverage during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Monster Beverage during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Monster Beverage by 84.2% in the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 218 shares during the period. Key Financial Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Monster Beverage by 31.2% in the second quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 131 shares during the period. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Monster Beverage in the third quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.06% of the company’s stock.
About Monster Beverage
Monster Beverage Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the development, marketing, sale, and distribution of energy drink beverages and concentrates. It operates through the following segments: Monster Energy Drinks, Strategic Brands, and Other. The Monster Energy Drinks segment sells ready-to-drink packaged energy drinks to bottlers and full service beverage distributors.
